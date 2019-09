Rat & Boa

'alessandra' Slip Dress

£200.00

Have your friends green with envy this season in our slinky silk snake-printed metallic 'Alessandra' Dress. This midi style is cut on the bias for a body-skimming fit and has skinny shoulder straps that really frame your décolletage. This dreamy dress will forever have a special place in your wardrobe. Metallic silk Snake print Adjustable straps - Ankle grazer 85% Silk / 15% Metallic