Okiki Skincare

Aleppo Mint & Orange Hand/body Wash

£12.00

Our luxurious Aleppo Mint & Orange Hand/Body Wash is a wonderful treat for your skin, and has been specially formulated to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin leaving your complexion looking softer and younger. Made with a base of laurel berry and extra virgin olive oil with orange hydrosol water and oil, this liquid soap rejuvenates and hydrates normal to dry skin and encourages skin circulation. You’ll start your day with an uplifting scent while your skin is cleansed and hydrated! Extra virgin olive oil contains powerful antioxidants for anti-ageing effects for a more youthful glow and helps to restore your skin’s natural balance for a beautiful complexion. The Laurel berry aids the healing of a range of skin conditions and can also help with scalp problems such as dandruff for a radiant appearance to hair. Orange and Mint essential oils not only smell incredible for a fresh cleanse, but they also possess antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties which makes it an ideal ingredient for your skin and hair. The orange oil also contains vitamin C, which aids in collagen production and blood circulation for a beautifully radiant complexion leaving you looking younger and healthy every day!