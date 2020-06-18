Sir

Alena Open-back Linen Midi Dress

$340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Bondi Beach-based label SIR's graceful ivory-white Alena midi dress is an effortless option for the warmer months, exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. It's crafted from breathable linen with a high neck and elasticated crossover straps which run across the open back, mirroring the comfortable ruched elasticated waist. Wear it with trainers and add a cardigan as the temperature drops.