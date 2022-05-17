Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard Waistcoat
£250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard Waistcoat
Need a few alternatives?
Ghospell
Property Wrap Top
BUY
£52.00
Ghospell
Desigual
Flower Zebra Shirt
BUY
£179.00
Desigual
Monki
Blue Metallic Tube Top
BUY
£18.00
Monki
Collusion Plus
Flower Print Mesh Cami
BUY
£11.99
ASOS
More from Hayley Menzies
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard Waistcoat
BUY
£250.00
Hayley Menzies
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard One Sleeve Top
BUY
£200.00
Hayley Menzies
More from Tops
Ghospell
Property Wrap Top
BUY
£52.00
Ghospell
Desigual
Flower Zebra Shirt
BUY
£179.00
Desigual
Monki
Blue Metallic Tube Top
BUY
£18.00
Monki
Collusion Plus
Flower Print Mesh Cami
BUY
£11.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted