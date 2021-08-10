Flexispot

Alcoveriser Standing Desk Converters M7

$129.99

At Flexispot

Versatile work surface A spacious 31.5” wide work surface fits two 24" monitors, and a 28.4” wide quick-release keyboard tray accommodates a full sized keyboard and mouse and can be removed when not needed. High-Quality Construction A heavy duty steel frame combined with top-quality gas springs and an environmentally-friendly MDF work surface enable smooth, even adjustment and a total weight capacity of 37.4 lbs. Safe, straight up-down operation High-powered gas springs offer smooth & stable straight up-down operation, with a specially engineered bracing system that increases safety by preventing rapid falls, even while under full load. Protect your desk Both the base frame and keyboard tray are outfitted with protective rubber pads for safety, comfort, and protection. Integrated monitor mount support An integrated monitor mounting grommet lets you easily install a monitor mount, freeing up space on your work surface for a laptop, documents, stationery, and any other accessories. Ideal ergonomics Protect yourself from chronic neck, shoulder, wrist, and back pain while boosting energy, productivity, and creativity throughout the day. Raise your health and happiness with FlexiSpot sit-stand converters. Convenient to use Use this portable desk riser anywhere so you can set up a comfortable work spot.