Alcoveriser Standing Desk Converters M7

At Flexispot

Removable keyboard tray,Great for laptops Easy one-step attachment gives you the option to use the desk riser with or without the keyboard tray. A 18.5'' wide U-shaped desktop cutout over the keyboard tray enables easy use with a 17'' laptop. Straight up-down operation While comparable products extend outward while raising, taking up space and increasing the likelihood they might topple forward; FlexiSpot risers raise and lower vertically, saving valuable space and offering better stabilization. Single handle, stepless height adjustment Adjust the desk height to a level that perfectly suits you with versatile stepless height adjustment. With a single handle instead of two, it’s easy and convenient to lift with even just one arm, especially for users with back, arm, or wrist pain. A wider height range With a height range of 4.7”-19.7”, we offer a greater height range than the competition, providing better compatibility with taller users. For 28" desk height, M7 series fit with people up to 6'1", for 31" desk height, fit with people up to 6'5". Specially Braced X-Lift Structure Unbraced lifting mechanisms may suddenly drop and crash into position, especially under full load. FlexiSpot risers prevent this with specially engineered bracing system that ensures smooth even operation at all heights, even under full load, greatly improving safety and reliability. High-Quality Construction & Stable base design Flexispot M7 series is stabilized with a stable base to prevent shaking, a heavy duty steel frame combined with top-quality gas springs and an environmentally-friendly MDF work surface enable smooth, even adjustment and a total weight capacity of 33 lbs ( for M7L up to 44 lbs). Rubber pads protect your desk Both the base frame and keyboard tray are outfitted with protective rubber pads for safety, comfort, and protection. Integrated monitor mount support An integrated monitor mounting grommet lets you easily install a monitor mount, freeing up space on your work surface for a laptop, documents, stationery, and any other accessories. Unparalleled quality & service We understand that your purchase means that you'll be making FlexiSpot a large part of your work life and we'd like to return the favor. That's why our desks are tested to over 6,000 lift/lower cycles and come with a free, industry-leading, 3-year warranty and around-the-clock support. We’ve got your back! WHY FLEXISPOT Free Delvery All products ship free 30-day guarantee you can return any product for any reason within 30 days of purchase Buy now, pay later easy financing with affirm monthly payments Quality products tested and certified to the highest industry standards