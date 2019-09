Thayers

Alcohol-free Witch Hazel Toner With Cucumber

$9.31

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

Thayers® Alcohol-Free Cucumber Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera Formula Toner cooling essence has a deliciously serene effect on the body. Cucumber is packed with Vitamin C and caffeic acid, which are key in soothing the skin by reducing puffiness and irritation. Antioxidants in cucumbers diminish clogged pores and help fade dark circles under eyes, blemishes, and scarring. Vitamin B-5 in cucumbers also help to retain moisture in the skin, allowing for your skin to feel fresh all day.