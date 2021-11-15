FAUXMOSA

GREAT FLAVOR WITHOUT THE ALCOHOL: FAUXMOSA is a bubbly alcohol-free mimosa that playfully blends California grapes, real fruit juice, adaptogens and botanical flavors to create a regret-free mocktail that suits your lifestyle. THE PERFECT ALTERNATIVE: From brunch, to happy hour, and everywhere in between, raise a glass to something better. Here’s to more nights out we remember and fewer rough mornings we regret. A HEALTHIER CHOICE: The crisp, refreshing taste of champagne without the alcohol and half the calories, each FAUXMOSA is carefully crafted using 100% all-natural ingredients. No added sugar, artificial sweeteners or preservatives. GMO-free, gluten-free and vegan. TASTE OF SOPHISTICATION: All-natural flavors of hibiscus, lemon and mint, raspberry and holy basil combine with real fruit juice for a refreshing and unique yet familiar taste. Sip and savor this citrusy sparkling drink reimagined sans alcohol for today’s mindful drinker. MADE FOR YOUR LIFESTYLE: Mindful drinking is more than a choice - it's a lifestyle. No more will missing alcohol mean missing out. Whether it's responsibility that's restraining you, you're sober curious and opting out more often or completely teetotal, FAUXMOSA was made for you.