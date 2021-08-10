Trip Wipes

Alcohol-free Antibacterial Wipes

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

Made To Travel - No One Has Curated A Cool, Individually Packaged, Anti-bacterial Wipe For Everybody On-the-go, Until Now!! Something That Smells Incredible, Makes Your Hands Soft And Actually Kill Germs & Is So Instagramable On Your Travels. Hand Hygiene - an Easy-to-carry, Easy-to-use, Individual Wipe That Kills 99.99% Of Germs, Smells Incredible, And That You Can Trust. Scented, Individually Wrapped, Anti-bacterial Towelette Wipes. Each Wipe Is Refreshing, Non-toxic, And The Perfect Way To Refresh On Your Travels. Sustainability - Certified Environmentally Safe, Cruelty-free, Biodegradable Wipes. No: Alcohol, Triclosan, Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Or Dyes We’re Different - The Problem With Liquid Applications Is Most Are Alcohol Heavy, Users Squeeze Too Much Or Too Little Out & It’s Nearly Impossible To Wipe Anything Down Like A Cell Phone Or Plane Seat. It’s A Mess. The problem with wipes in standard bulk packs is most users pull too many out at once, don’t close it up properly and the entire pack dries out. What a waste! Our Story - Trip Wipes Are Here To Help All The Germ Conscious, Those Who Can’t Afford To Get Sick And To Simplify The Process When On The Move. Something You Can Trust, That Kills 99.99% Of Germs And Bacteria, Something That Smells Incredible, Inspires You, And Leaves Your Hands Feeling Amazing.