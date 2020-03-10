Art Naturals

Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer (4 Pack)

$30.00

KILLS 99% OF GERMS: Natural formulas proven to kill 99% of surface bacteria and fungus. A must:have for cold & flu season to stop the spread of illness causing germs. SAFE FOR KIDS: Great bulk hand sanitizer pack for parents and teachers. Pure natural ingredients are gentle enough for children’s sensitive skin, while still killing germs. Great to use at home or in your classroom where cold germs lurk. MOISTURIZING & GENTLE ON SENSITIVE SKIN: Pure natural ingredients deeply nourish skin. Free from the harshest synthetic chemicals used on other brands that irritate sensitive skin. Our nutrient:rich hand sanitizer formula includes aloe vera, vitamin E and jojoba oil to leave your skin germ:free and feeling silky smooth. COLD SEASON PROTECTION: A year:round must have that’s even more important during cold & flu season. Protect you and your family from the latest bug going around. Vital hygiene tool for teachers, gym enthusiasts, communal work areas, sales people and other jobs that put you in contact with the public. SCENT FREE w/ALOE VERA: ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizer includes four 7.4 Fl Oz. bottles: Scent Free, infused with Alovera Gel, Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E. Convenient hand sanitizer dispenser bottles are also great for personal use. Keeping a bottle handy in your home, office, car and bag is a great preventative measure during cold season. Yikes! Germs are everywhere—countertops, bathrooms, door handles, the gym—and who wants to take time out of a busy life to get sick again? Soap and water alone can’t kill germs, but ordinary hand sanitizers dry out your hands and may leave an “undesirable” scent. ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizer Set rides to the rescue to cleanse your hands on the go, and help protect against bacteria, viruses, and fungi in the environment. Take your pick of Scent-free, Coconut, Lavender or Tree Tree Oil— which can help cleanse your hands on the go, and help protect your hands from everyday germs. Our organic, quick-dry formulas are great to have on hand during cold season as an extra layer of pr