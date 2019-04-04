Davines

Alchemic Conditioner

£20.39

A colour-based conditioning cream designed to intensify and protect your natural or chosen hair colour. This luxurious conditioner contains hydrolysed milk proteins that deeply moisturise and protect hair. It is formulated with strong colour pigments to enhance and maintain your colour for a vibrant, long lasting effect. This conditioner leaves your hair feeling salon treated after just one use & works best when used after Alchemic Shampoo. Available in 'Silver Fox' for light/ash blondes and grey hair to bring down any brassiness, 'Golden Blond' to bring warmth and depth to honeyed blonds, 'Chocolate' to add a warm richness to Brunettes and 'Red' to add fire to auburn to redheads.