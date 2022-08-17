Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Second Female
Albertine Dress
£165.00
£66.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Trouva
Need a few alternatives?
Loretta Caponi
Armida Smocked Floral-cotton-poplin Dress
BUY
£157.00
£525.00
MatchesFashion
Toast
Patch Pocket Poplin Dress
BUY
£245.01
Toast
RIXO
Jordyn Halterneck Crepe Midi Dress
BUY
£495.00
Selfridges
COS
Knitted Midi Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
More from Second Female
Second Female
Recycled Print Jacket
BUY
£132.00
£165.00
Anthropologie
Second Female
Woodland Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$290.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Bias Slip Midaxi Dress In Animal Print
BUY
$55.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters
Mallory Cowl-neck Slip Dress
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Lulus
Calla Love Floral Jacquard Satin Slipdress
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Dress
BUY
$158.00
Lisa Says Gah
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted