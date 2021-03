HEREU

Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

HEREU's innovative use of heritage craft ensures these white leather Alber loafers are built to last. They're made in Spain with a traditional handsewn moccasin upper, with a square toe and buckled T-bar strap, then set on a chunky blown-rubber tread sole.