Albarca Denim Leather Sandals

£185.00

These denim mid-heel sandals are hand-made in Spain from softest Italian sheep leather. With her spherical wooden heel and asymmetrical entry Albarca is handcrafted to all your sartorial needs. Wear her with cream denims and an oversized T-shirt whilst you run for Matcha. Designed in London Handcrafted in Spain