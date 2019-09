Topshop

Albania

£6.50

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Pink look fluffy pastel scrunchie. Total diameter measures 12cm, with a 5cm thickness. By Freedom at Topshop. 100% Fabric.**PLEASE NOTE THIS ITEM CAN ONLY BE RETURNED VIA POST. STORES ARE UNABLE TO RETURN THESE ITEMS FOR YOU. ALL UK POSTAL RETURNS ARE FREE. INTERNATIONAL POSTAL CHARGES WILL VARY.