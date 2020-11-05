Albanese

Albanese World’s Best 12 Flavor Gummi Bears – 9oz

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Albanese Confectionery is the leading manufacturer of the World’s Best Gummies located in the heart of the Midwest! For over 30 years, we've been making food with a simple recipe for success - putting flavor and texture first, always finding a better way, and never taking ourselves too seriously. Using only high quality ingredients found in the USA, the Gummi with the A on the tummy™ offers a softer chew with bursting flavor. You'll wonder how we fit all that flavor into one bear! With our 12 Flavor Gummi Bears®, you can have all your favorite flavors in one place! Our resealable package allows you to save some for later, if you don't eat them all first, while keeping your favorite gummies fresh and soft. So, open a bag, and share in our passion.