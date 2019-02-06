Search
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Alba Pintucked Blouse

$483.00
At Need Supply
Description Vintage-inspired silk blouse from Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Allover polka dot print. Spread collar. Short sleeves; gathered detail at shoulder. Front button closure. Self-tie at back creates fitted look. Straight hem. • Silk Blend • 70% silk, 30% cotton • Dry clean • Made in USA Sizing Garment Measurements 16" chest 14" shoulder to shoulder 19" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5’11" | 30” bust | 23.5” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Tailored fit. Shipping Free 2-Day domestic shipping. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
