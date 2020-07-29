Woodendot

Alba M Oval Wall Shelf

$274.00 $219.00

Product Details Alba is a versatile product that can be used as a wall shelf with hidden storage and as a bedside table with concealed storage. Alba means “sunrise” in Spanish, hence its name, since the two front pieces of the product simulate the sun and the moon reflecting in the water when a new day dawns. Alba is composed of 3 flat pieces of Plywood and a metal bracket that is fixed on the wall. The arrangement of these pieces in the space gives the product the ability to hide objects behind the vertical pieces, since there is a separation between them. There is a hidden hole in the base that allows us to feed the cable to charge our devices. Measurements: (L) 51 (W) 17 (H) 62 cm Materials: Natural wood plywood Weight: 6 kg