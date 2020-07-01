Alba Botanica

Acnedote Maximum Strength Face & Body Scrub

Take control of your skin with Alba Botanica Acnedote Maximum Strength Face & Body Scrub. Made with a 2% salicylic acid and willow bark solution, this cleanser treats and prevents acne and breakouts. This body scrub fights oil, dirt, and pore-plugging residue to leave you with skin that is clear and smooth without irritation. Our formula is powered by botanicals such as aloe leaf juice, citrus oil and walnut shell powder to calm the skin. Our 100% vegetarian formula is oil-free and does not contain any parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. It is also not tested on animals. Includes one 8 oz. bottle of Alba Botanica Acnedote Maximum Strength Face & Body Scrub. At Alba Botanica, our product family constantly evolves alongside health, beauty, and ingredient knowledge and trends. We?re dedicated to making high quality, 100% vegetarian products that overflow with botanical ingredients. Do beautiful ? that?s the motto that motivates our body loving products that nourish the skin, hair and, of course, the soul.