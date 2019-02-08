Olivia von Halle

Alba Agatha Silk Nightshirt Set

£365.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivia von Halle

Description Details . Sizing. The Alba Agatha pyjama short set takes its cues from the impeccable tailoring and design of London's Savile Row, the Alba shirt lends itself perfectly to daywear as well as nightwear. Crafted in Luna blue silk and adorned with a floral print, the Alba Agatha is the perfect wardrobe addition this season. If you have any questions at all please don't hesitate to email us at customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007. Olivia von Halle Luxury Silk Nightshirt and Shorts Set 100% silk, 19 Momme Luna blue Printed Silk Pyjamas Ladies Shorts Set Top: traditional notched collar, long sleeves, mother of pearl button fastenings through front, oversized cuffs with mother of pearl buttons, silk triangle inlay detail at hip and rounded hem Shorts: flat fronted, elasticated back, self-tie waist and side pockets The perfect present, this piece comes beautifully gift-wrapped in tissue paper in a signature branded box Product code PS1923 Olivia von Halle uses a sizing system based on a combination of height and dress size. If you are in between sizes, we would recommend going up, since the fabric does not contain any stretch. The Alba nightshirt is designed to be worn oversized, the shorts have a gathered waist band with a looser fit around the thigh. The model shown is 5ft 10, UK size 8 and is wearing an Olivia von Halle size 2. If you're unsure which size would fit you best please contact us at: customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007. For our sizing chart please click the link below. Sizing Chart