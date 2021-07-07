Cabela's

Alaskan Guide Model Geodesic 8-person Tent

$549.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bass Pro Shops

A time-tested, field-proven classic built to withstand nature's most extreme conditions, Cabela's® Alaskan Guide Model® Geodesic 8-Person Tent offers true 4-season protection. Giving outdoorsmen the benefits of 25 years of Alaskan field testing and improvements, the tent's state-of-the-art geodesic shape, unique 7-pole system, and rugged fabrics handle strong winds that would crush lesser tents. Rugged, UV-resistant, rainfly combines durable, 75D polyester ripstop construction with a rain- and snow-shedding 2,000mm PU waterproof coating. This full-coverage rainfly also creates an integrated vestibule for protected storage space for gear and protected entry into the tent's D-style door for you. Supported by a strong frame made of 7 shock-corded fiberglass poles, the Alaskan Guide Model's 210D polyester oxford walls feature 3 no-see-um mesh roof vents and D-style windows for ventilation. The abrasion-resistant, bathtub-style, 210D polyester oxford floor employs an extra-thick 3,000mm-rated coating to block out ground moisture. Smooth-operating No. 8 and No. 10 YKK® zippers throughout the tent provide smooth-operating use you can count on. Three mesh organizer panels, 3 roof hooks, 4 interior cup holders, gear loft, and hanging entertainment holding system w/power port on the inside walls give you a spot for stored items to dry. Reinforced guy line loops for strength and long life. Comes with 24 aluminum stakes, 16 tie downs, 2 oz. seam sealer, and repair kit.