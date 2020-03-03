Clocky

Alarm Clock On Wheels

$39.99

ALARM CLOCK ON WHEELS: The best wake up call ever. Never be late. Clocky (Clockie) the only bedside alarm clock that will run away, hide, roll, wheel, beep, and jump (up to a 3 feet nightstand). He is cool, fun, annoying, unique, a bit crazy and guaranteed to get you up on time. Moves (on carpet or wood), shakes, runs, changes directions. You will get up to turn Clocky off! Battery operated (4 AAA Lithium batteries). LOUDEST ALARM FOR HEAVY SLEEPERS: Clocky is super loud. Part robot, part alarm clock- he sounds like R2D2. Obnoxious enough so you can't sleep through. Hands down the best alarm clock for the deep sleeper. ABUSE THE SNOOZE? Know someone who does? I bet you even put the clock on the other side of the bedroom. Clocky is for kids, teens, adults- all use the gadget to get up on time. The perfect gift for the college student dorm, graduation, and back-to-school. EASY-TO-SET TIME OR SNOOZE: You can snooze one time (for 1-8 minutes), or turn off the snooze feature. Clocky, the digital mobile alarm clock, will light up in the dark and leap into action when it's time to get up and you'll chase it. ORIGINAL CLOCKY: This is the original Nanda Home Clocky. The real deal. Clocky's inventor is the MIT alum who scored a record breaking deal on Shark Tank. Featured on the Today Show, Ellen, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, CNN, Fox, ABC, BBC.. everywhere! Counterfeits will not work. Never oversleep with the one and only Clocky.