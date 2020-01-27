Anthropologie
Alaris Rug-printed Armchair
$898.00
At Anthropologie
Inspired by the sustainable techniques used to craft chindi rugs, this accent chair's upholstery is handwoven with recycled cotton fabrics to create a unique statement piece for your home. The textured, woven designs of its low-slung seat balance beautifully against its bare oak frame for a chair that is at once untraditional yet classic.
