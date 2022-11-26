Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Joss & Main
Alanna 88” Upholstered Sofa
$1870.00
$1600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Joss & Main
Need a few alternatives?
The Inside
Classic Sofa
BUY
$1499.25
$1999.00
The Inside
West Elm
Classon Recycled Plastic Shell Chair (set Of 2)
BUY
$319.99
$449.00
West Elm
Parachute
Eco Comfort Mattress
BUY
$1919.20
$2399.00
Parachute
Jenni Kayne
Aspen Boucle Chair
BUY
$3196.00
$3995.00
Jenni Kayne
More from Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Alanna 88'' Upholstered Sofa
BUY
$1600.00
$1870.00
Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Winter Down Alternative Comforter
BUY
$65.00
$73.00
Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Albie 80" Upholstered Sofa
BUY
$1260.00
Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Sinclaire 75'' Bookcase
BUY
$375.00
$660.00
Joss & Main
More from Furniture
The Inside
Classic Sofa
BUY
$1499.25
$1999.00
The Inside
West Elm
Classon Recycled Plastic Shell Chair (set Of 2)
BUY
$319.99
$449.00
West Elm
Parachute
Eco Comfort Mattress
BUY
$1919.20
$2399.00
Parachute
Jenni Kayne
Aspen Boucle Chair
BUY
$3196.00
$3995.00
Jenni Kayne
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted