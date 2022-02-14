Joss & Main

Alanna 88” Cotton Slipcovered Square Arm Sofa

$1740.00

With its plush foam and down fill throughout the seat and back, this square arm sofa is our pick for a must-have, everyday essential. The frame is made from kiln-dried and laminated wood and features a crisp, modern update to the classic slipcover ensign. It's upholstered in 100% cotton with a neutral white hue that's easy to pair with both vibrant and neutral color palettes, plus all sorts of aesthetics. This sofa features a sturdy sinuous spring seat, plus a cozy loose back. Best of all, when it needs a refresh, you can easily remove the slipcover and machine wash it.