Anthropologie

Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4114326950016; Color Code: 045 Nothing says luxury like a sumptuous cashmere pullover - here, a mock neck lends the style an air of au courant polish. Best of all? We're giving you a pick of the season's dreamiest hues, ensuring you'll find the perfect look for just about any occasion. 100% cashmere Mock neck Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 20.5"L Petite: 19"L Plus: 23.5"L