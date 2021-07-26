Monika The Label

Alana Mini Slip Dress – Black Cherry

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monika The Label

If cherries and wine are good enough for Lana, they’re good enough for us. So pour a glass of red and pour yourself into the Alana black slip dress. Covered in our iconic cherry print, this black version of our best-selling mini style looks badass with thigh high boots or battered Converse. ★ Designed and crafted in London ★ Soft satin made from recycled plastic bottles ★ Hand-drawn cherry print ★ V-neck ★ Self-tie shoulder straps ★ Mini length Emilia & Georgia wear size XS / UK 6-8