prAna

Alana Joggers

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dick's Sporting Goods

Product Information Fit and Design: Regular fit Made from ReZion, a bluesign®-approved fabric designed with a recycled nylon stretch blend Cross-functional pull-on jogger Elastic waist with interior drawstring Invisible zipper at the upper right leg Front and back welt pockets Wrapping side seam details with elastic cuffs PFC-free durable water repellent coating Technology: UPF 50+ sun protection Country of Origin : Imported Style : W41212479 Fabric : 95 Recycled Nylon / 5 Spandex Brand : prAna Web ID: 20PRAWWLNJGGRXXXXAPB