Alala

Alala Vamp Short – Black

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At

The Details Remastered from Alala's original Vamp Tights, the Vamp Shorts are an essential summer workout piece. Engineered from high-stretch polyester and spandex, these quick-drying shorts boast a contouring powermesh waistband and flatlock seams for enhanced comfort and durability. Powermesh waistband Moisture-wicking Internal key pocket 9" inseam Flatlock seams Two tone Worn with: Alala Crusade Bra - White Related Categories