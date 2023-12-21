Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
promoted
Alaia
Alaïa Leather Ballet Flats
$2420.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vestiaire Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Next
Forever Comfort Double Buckle Slingback Shoes
BUY
£38.00
Next
FP Collection
Mystic Diamante Flats
BUY
£140.00
Free People
Everlane
The Day Mary Jane
BUY
$264.00
Everlane
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal-embellished Ballerina Shoes
BUY
$510.00
Farfetch
More from Alaia
Alaia
Fishnet Ballet Flats
BUY
$1160.00
mytheresa
Alaia
Alaia Stud Ballerina Strap Flats
BUY
$1395.00
Parlour X
Alaia
Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1400.00
Net-A-Porter
Alaia
Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1040.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
promoted
Alaia
Alaïa Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$2420.00
Vestiaire Collective
Stars Above
Paris Crossband Faux Fur Slippers
BUY
$10.50
$15.00
Target
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer
BUY
$378.00
$178.80
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens
Adrian Tassel Loafer
BUY
$112.50
$150.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted