Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Jenny Bird
Akoya Sticks
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Named after the Akoya pearl, these sleek and modern "sticks" are a first for JB.
Need a few alternatives?
Young Frankk
Ribbon Earrings
$88.00
from
Young Frankk
BUY
Bagatiba
Double Heart Stud Earrings
$160.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
Cities In Dust
Daisy Earrings With Stone
$150.00
from
Cities In Dust
BUY
Lab by Laura Busony
Abduction Earrings
$180.00
from
Lab by Laura Busony
BUY
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jenny Bird
Faye Knockers
$80.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jenny Bird
Harbour Drops
$85.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jenny Bird
Dark & Stormy Mismatch Earrings
$75.00
$44.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
