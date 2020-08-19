AKAMARA Tarot

Akamara Tarot Deck

£54.00

At AKAMARA Tarot

A luxuriously printed 78 Card Tarot Deck venerating the various spiritual practices throughout the African Diaspora on rose-petal finish black cards with gold foil and silver ink. For use in re-establishing a path of communication between one and their ancestors, to answer the tough questions with the voice of a loving but honest elder. Comes with: 78 Card Deck with Magnetic Keep Box Message guide book