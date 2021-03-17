United States
Aje
Aje Ambience Shirt Dress
$395.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch poplin Collared neckline Short puff sleeves with elastic cuffs Ruffle hem with a layered panel Button placket Shell: 100% cotton Trim: 100% polyester Lined Dry clean Imported, China Style #AJEEE30077 A fresh silhouette that feels both contemporary and timelessly romantic, this crisp Aje dress is embellished with puff sleeves and an asymmetrical arrangement of pleated panels.