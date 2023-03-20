Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Eileen Fisher
Airy Leather Slide
$195.00
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eileen Fisher
Need a few alternatives?
Clarks
Giselle Sea Heeled Sandals
BUY
$79.99
$95.00
Zappos
Boden
Heeled Sandal Clog
BUY
$96.00
$160.00
Boden
Camper
Kobarah Sandals
BUY
$150.00
Camper
Veronica Beard
Foley Leather Ankle-wrap Thong Sandals
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Point Recycled Stretch Knit Wedge Sneaker
BUY
$155.00
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Peris Platform Sneaker
BUY
$160.00
Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher
Shawl Collar Jacket
BUY
$78.72
$104.96
Nordstrom Rack
Eileen Fisher
Shawl Collar Organic Cotton Jacket
BUY
$59.04
$218.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Vince
Rava Sandal
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Jimmy Choo
Drive Denim Wedge Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$650.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted