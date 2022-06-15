Dyson

Airwrap Multi-styler – Complete Long

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler contains new and re-engineered attachments with enhanced Coanda airflow, an aerodynamic phenomenon that uses air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel, or to the surface of the brush. Curl. Shape. Smooth and hide flyaways. With no extreme heat. Benefits The Airwrap styling attachments have been re-engineered with Enhanced Coanda airflow for faster, better and easier styling.* Engineered for multiple hair types, lengths and styles: A range of versatile Airwrap attachments give you the style you want, whatever your hair type. Dries and styles simultaneously with no extreme heat: Engineered to style damp hair. The Airwrap combines powerful airflow with controlled heat, to dry your hair as it styles. Some styling tools use extreme temperatures to break bonds in the hair and reset them in a new shape. This can cause permanent damage to the hair. Airwrap's intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, controlling the heating element to prevent extreme heat damage. *vs. original Dyson Airwrap styling attachments Features The Airwrap styling attachments have been re-engineered with enhanced Coanda airflow for increased control. The Coanda effect: style with air, not extreme heat. Coanda to Curl: 1.2" and 1.6" long barrels. Create clockwise and counterclockwise curls, now with one barrel. Enhanced Coanda airflow attracts and self-wraps hair in both directions around the re-engineered barrels for voluminous curls or waves. Coanda to Shape: Smoothing brushes - enhanced Coanda airflow attracts hair to the surface of the re-engineered brushes to shape your hair with increased control, for straighter styles.** Coanda to Smooth: Coanda smoothing dryer - focused airflow to dry, smooth and hide flyaways with this multi-functional attachment. Quickly take hair from wet to damp in pre-style mode or finish your style with smoothing mode for up to 58% less frizz and flyaways for a smoother, shiny finish.*** Intelligent heat control: Measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, intelligently controlling the heating element to prevent extreme heat damage. Airflow speed: three precise airflow speeds, to suit your styling. Temperature control: three precise heat settings. Cold shot: immediately deactivates the heating element, for cooler air to set your style. Negative ions: charged particles in the airflow help reduce static in the hair. Storage case protects and neatly stores your Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and attachments. Finished in Prussian blue, cushioned with soft fabric and with a removable lid that is also a non-slip mat for your multi-styler. ** vs original Dyson Airwrap smoothing brushes *** vs original Dyson Airwrap smoothing brushes. For use on dry and straight[ened] hair. Includes Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler New Coanda Smoothing Dryer Re-engineered 1.2" Airwrap Long Barrel Re-engineered 1.6" Airwrap Long Barrel Re-engineered Soft Smoothing Brush Re-engineered Firm Smoothing Brush Round Volumizing Brush Storage Case Filter Cleaning Brush