Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Lululemon
Airwrap Crew
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Continue your cooldown after the sweat stops. This lightweight layer feels cool and smooth and helps wick sweat after an intense workout.
Need a few alternatives?
Lou & Grey
Tie Dye Oversized Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
Lou & Grey
Cozy Cotton Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$39.50
LOFT
Lou & Grey
Signature Softblend Zip Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
LOFT
Lou & Grey Cherry Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Tank
BUY
$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Evergreen Anorak
BUY
$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Free To Be Serene Bra Long Line, C/d Cup
BUY
$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25 Inch
BUY
C$138.00
Lululemon
More from Sweatshirts
Lou & Grey
Tie Dye Oversized Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
Lou & Grey
Cozy Cotton Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$39.50
LOFT
Lou & Grey
Signature Softblend Zip Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
LOFT
Lou & Grey Cherry Terry Sweatshirt
BUY
$79.50
LOFT
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted