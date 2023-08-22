Dyson

Airwrap Complete Long Multi-styler Fuchsia

$949.00

PRODUCT DETAILS The Dyson Airwrap ™ Multi Styler Complete Long Curl. Shape. Smooth and hide flyaways. With no extreme heat. Create your styles with Enhanced Coanda airflow. New attachments harness Coanda airflow in three unique ways. To create multiple styles, with complete control. FEATURES Attracts and wraps hair. Styling with air. Not extreme heat. The Dyson Airwrap™ Multi styler harnesses an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect. It curves air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel. Styling with air, not extreme heat. Hide flyways. The Coanda smoothing dryer uses Enhanced Coanda airflow to help hide flyaways for a smoother, shiny finish. Voluminous curls or waves. Enhanced Coanda airflow attracts and self – wraps hair for voluminous curls or waves. Rotate the cool tip to switch airflow direction as you style. Creating anticlockwise and clockwise curls with one barrel to reduce styling time. Smoother, straight styles. Re-engineered to be faster, the Smoothing brushes use Enhanced Coanda airflow to attract and align the hair for a straight style Style with air not extreme heat. Enhanced Coanda airflow gives you precision styling without extreme heat damage. Air temperature is monitored over 40 times a second. SPECIFICATIONS Colour Fuchsia/Nickel Machine Weigh 0.611kg Machine Dimensions Height 272mm, Length 41mm, Width 48mm Cord length 2.675m Motor technology Dyson Digital Motor V9 WHAT'S IN THE BOX Dyson Airwrap™ Multi Styler Complete Long Coanda Smoothing attachment 30mm Airwrap™ long barrel 40mm Airwrap™ long barrel Soft smoothing brush Firm smoothing brush Round volumising brush Filter cleaning brush Storage case WARRANTY 2yrs