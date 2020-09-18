Molecule

Airtec Mattress Topper

$249.00

Description: The MOLECULE AirTEC™ Mattress Topper provides a premium upgrade for your mattress. With an advanced cooling cover and three unique layers of CertiPUR-US® certified foam, the MOLECULE AirTEC™ Mattress Topper conforms to your body to deliver enhanced pressure relief and support and provides maximum airflow for more cooling, and deeper recovery-focused sleep. Made of the same premium materials as the MOLECULE mattresses, the AirTEC™ topper allows you to experience the same technology that helps elite athletes, Russell Wilson, Alex Morgan, and Michael Phelps enjoy a cooler night's sleep for optimal rest and recovery. Materials: 100% polyurethane foam, Cover is 51% Polyester, 47% Polyethylene, 2% Elastane, 1” MolecularFLO™, 1” AirTEC™, 1” RecoveryFLO™