BLACK+DECKER

Airswivel Lightweight Upright Cleaner

The BLACK+DECKER AIRSWIVEL Ultra-Light Weight Upright Vacuum Cleaner, - pet features 170-degree swivel steering- -Unlike traditional vacuums that typically require two separate motors to accommodate swivel functionality, - the patented AIRSWIVEL technology needs only one motor, - allowing for maximum maneuverability and ease of use- -XL dust cup requires less frequent empty of dust cup between uses- - -The washable filter removes all replacement cost- -Included 2-in-1 crevice tool accessory with brush for vacuuming in nooks and hard-to-reach places and pet tool for vacuuming pet hair cleaning- -Supported by 25-ft. - long cord, - 8-ft. - long hose and the 12 inches of path width, - extended operation reach is provided- -1-year limited warranty.. Suction Power : 75 AW