Cloud Nine

Airshot Dryer

£109.00

At Very

The innovative Cloud 9 Airshot Hair Dryer will care for your hair as you style.Our signature Airshot Dryer is the latest addition to our award-winning Cloud Ninportfolio and features tourmaline vitamin-infused ceramic heating elements to provide the ultimate car for your hair whilst styling. The Airshot also features a cool shot button which allows for rapid cooling to set your hair in place, leaving you with sleek, glossy results with a long-lasting finish. By using anti-static technology, it reduces the amount of negatively charged particles, diminishing frizz and flyaways and adding silkiness and shine. We know that every hair type is different (just like our fingerprints) which is why our three-heat setting with an LED Temperature Indicator allows you to create a multitude of styles with ease without ever compromising your hair’s health.Hair dryer Power rating: 1800 watts. Heat Settings: Variable. Power Type: Mains. There are 3 heat settings.