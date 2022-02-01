Saie

Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder

Set, smooth, and diffuse with our unbelievably weightless and radiant loose powder. Airset’s patented aerated-cream technology provides a natural, velvety finish with a Signature SaieGlowTM. Our formula is complete with hydrating Squalane, which deeply moisturizes skin and leaves it plump and smooth, and ethically-sourced Mica for luminous, supple skin that’s never cakey or dry.