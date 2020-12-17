Apple

Airpods With Wireless Charging Case

$199.00

More magical than ever. The new AirPods — complete with Wireless Charging Case — deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, simply say “Hey Siri” and make your request. You have the freedom to wear one or both AirPods, and you can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening to music or podcasts. Charge your AirPods quickly and easily with the Wireless Charging Case. Just set the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat and let it charge. The LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. And when you’re away from a charging mat, you can use the Lightning port to charge.