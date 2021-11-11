Apple

Airpods With Charging Case (2nd Generation)

$119.00 $89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The new Apple AirPods combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. They're more magical than ever. With more talk time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an unparalleled wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect immediately, immersing you in rich, high-quality sound. Just like magic. Enjoy easy listening with Apple AirPods. NOTE: This model contains the standard lightning charging case, NOT the wireless charging case.