elago
Airpods Waterproof Silicone Case
$15.00
At Urban Outfitters
Never get caught without your ear pods thanks to this slim silicone case from elago. Waterproof design features a soft-touch silicone outer sleeve and durable casing inside with hinged lid and just enough room for a duo of ear pods.
Featured in 1 story
29 Beach Essentials We're Shopping For Summer
by
Elizabeth Buxton
