Airpods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (3rd Generation) With Lightning Charging Case

$169.99 $159.99

At a glance True Wireless Built-In Microphone Water Resistant Highlights Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you¹ Single fit Force sensor lets you control your entertainment and answer or end calls Sweat and water resistant for AirPods and charging case³ Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case Up to 6 hours of listening time² Up to 30 hours total listening time² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”⁴ Specifications Weight: 1.34 Ounces Water Resistance: Sweat-Resistant, Water-Resistant Ear Cushion Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Estimated Charge Time: 1 Hours Connection Types: Apple Lightning Connector Wireless Technology: True Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Microphone: Built-In Microphone Maximum Battery Charge Life: 30 Hours Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: September 22, 2022 TCIN: 85978614 UPC: 194253324034 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-4500 Origin: Imported Description It’s magic, remastered. More magical than ever. Immerse yourself in magic. AirPods (3rd generation) feature Personalized Spatial Audio that places sound all around you,¹ as well as longer battery life.² It’s sweat and water resistant and delivers an experience that’s simply magical.³ • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you¹ • Single fit • Force sensor lets you control your entertainment and answer or end calls • Sweat and water resistant for AirPods and charging case³ • Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case • Up to 6 hours of listening time² • Up to 30 hours total listening time² • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”⁴ • Easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices⁵ • Audio Sharing between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV⁶ • Find My with proximity view for AirPods Technical specifications Go to apple.com/airpods-3rd-generation/specs/ for a complete set. Legal ¹Spatial Audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create personalized profile. ²Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for details. ³AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. ⁴Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply. ⁵Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. ⁶Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), and iPad mini (5th generation or later) with the latest version of iPadOS. True Wireless Ear buds that are designed without a cord or wire and is connected via Bluetooth Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording Water Resistant Product is able to resist the penetration of water to some degree. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.