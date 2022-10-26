Apple

At a glance True Wireless Built-In Microphone Highlights Universal fit that’s comfortable all day Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices³ Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”¹ Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV Seamless switching between Apple devices³ The charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life² Specifications Weight: 1.34 ounces Water Resistance: No Water Resistance Rating Ear Cushion Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Estimated Charge Time: 15 minutes Electronics Features: Siri Built-in Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: True Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Compatible With: Apple iOS, Apple iPadOS, macOS, Watch OS Microphone: Built-In Microphone Maximum Battery Charge Life: 5 Hours Battery: 3 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: March 29, 2019 TCIN: 54191097 UPC: 190199098428 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-0162 Origin: Imported Description AirPods deliver high-quality sound and voice-activated Siri¹ for an unparalleled wireless headphone experience. They’re ready to use with all of your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect immediately. Just like magic. What’s in the Box AirPods Charging Case Lightning to USB-A Cable Documentation Legal ¹Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. ²Requires an iCloud account and macOS 11.1, iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, or tvOS 14.3 or later. ³Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for details. Protect your AirPods by purchasing AppleCare+ at your local Target AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone Mail-in or carry-in repairs Express Replacement Service Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment or by visiting www.apple.com/support/products/ Purchase at your local Target. Not currently available online. True Wireless Ear buds that are designed without a cord or wire and is connected via Bluetooth Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.