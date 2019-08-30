Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
elago

Airpods Silicone Duo Case

$12.00
At Urban Outfitters
Never get caught without your ear pods thanks to this slim, duotone colorblocked silicone case from elago. Slim, soft-touch silicone case with hinged lid and just enough room for a duo of ear pods.
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton