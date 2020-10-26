Apple

Airpods Pro With Wireless Charging Case

$249.99 $199.99

Enjoy immersive sound and optimal comfort with the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case, sweat- and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they're in your ears. The all-new, lightweight, in-ear design boasts a customizable fit while providing complete sonic performance. Use Active Noise Cancellation to keep you focused on enjoying your content, or switch to Transparency Mode to stay aware of what's going on in the environment around you.To ensure a rewarding listening experience, the AirPods Pro utilize Adaptive EQ to automatically sculpt the tonal output to suit your unique ear shape. Their custom high-excursion drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers deliver clear, detailed sound with bass down to 20 Hz, all while keeping distortion low and upholding extended battery life. The flexible silicone eartips come in three sizes and advanced algorithms allow the AirPods Pro to analyze the fit and let you know if the current eartip size is giving the ideal seal.Following a single-tap setup, these AirPods automatically turn on and maintain their connection to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac computer; forget having to manually engage or disengage power. Enjoy music, answer calls, or communicate with Siri on your mobile device without having to pull out your iPhone.These AirPods automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say "Hey Siri" to activate your favorite personal assistant. Plus, when you're on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with dual beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and ensure that your voice is transmitted with clarity and consistency.Additionally, they deliver five hours of listening time on a single charge—or 4.5 hours of listening time in Active Noise Cancellation mode, and they're made to keep up with you thanks to a wireless charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time. Just 5 minutes in the case gives you approximately one hour of listening time. Charge the case via a Lightning connector or take advantage of its compatibility with Qi mats (available separately) for true wireless charging.