Apple

Airpods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones

$549.00 $489.00

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit Magical experience with effortless setup, on-head detection, and seamless switching between devices