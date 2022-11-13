Apple

Airpods (3rd Generation) With Magsafe Charging Case

$289.00

Overview Updated design AirPods are lightweight and offer a contoured design. They sit at just the right angle for comfort and to better direct audio to your ear. The stem is 33 per cent shorter than AirPods (2nd generation) and includes a force sensor to easily control music and calls. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking Sound is placed all around you to create an immersive, three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows and movies. Gyroscopes and accelerometers in AirPods work together to track your head movements — so it sounds like you’re in the centre of songs and scenes.¹ Adaptive EQ Music is automatically tuned to suit the shape of your ear. Inward-facing microphones detect what you’re hearing, then adjust low- and mid-range frequencies to deliver the rich details in every song. Longer battery life AirPods have an extra hour of battery life compared with AirPods (2nd generation), for up to six hours of listening time² or up to four hours of talk time.⁵ With just five minutes of charging, you’ll get around an hour of listening time⁶ or talk time.⁷ And with the MagSafe Charging Case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time and charge with compatible MagSafe and wireless chargers.⁸ Sweat- and water-resistant Both AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case are rated IPX4 water-resistant — so they’ll withstand anything from rain to heavy workouts.³ Magical in every way Setup is effortless — pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use. Automatically switch between your Apple devices. In-ear detection knows the difference between your ear and other surfaces. Announce Notifications with Siri gives you the option to have Siri read your notifications to you through your AirPods. And with Audio Sharing, you and a friend can easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods.⁴